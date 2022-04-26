Is Malayalam actress Rimi Tomy getting married again? Read her 'clarification'

Singer and presenter Rimi Tomy is rumoured to be getting married on social media. It is also said that her fiance is a prominent figure in the film industry. However, Rimi has now cleared the rumours saying they are all baseless. She also urged everyone to not believe in any such rumours and if anything such special happens in her life she will surely let everyone know.

Rimi Tomy took to her Youtube channel and clarified the rumours. She said in the video message, "There has been a flurry of phone calls for the past two days. Everyone is asking if Rimi is married. There is no such thing. I do not know why the news is coming like this. Everyone is giving the news without even asking me. That news is not true. There is no marriage, let me live like this. If there's anything special, I'll let you all know, don't believe it until then, ”

She further added, "I thought I could answer phone calls without stopping. People who want to know my specialities will be calling and asking. That's why I thought I could make a video explaining the truth."

Rimi got married to a man named Royce in 2008 but got divorced after 11 years of marriage by mutual consent. After 2 years of their divorce, her first husband married again.

