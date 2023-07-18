Malayalam actress Sadhika Venugopal is "HAPPILY DIVORCED NOW'; opens up about her failed marriage

Sadhika Venugopal is a well known actress in the Malayalam film industry. She is currently in the headlines for her divorce news. The actress opened up about her marriage and what caused her to take divorce from her husband. She added that she is not interested in any serious love anymore.

In an interview with a Youtube channel, Variety Media, she opened up about her failed marriage and said, "My marriage is over and I am happily divorced. Marriage was a very mature decision that I took. But ...But something wasn't right. Some will be fine, some won't be. Mine wasn't right either. People who don't know I'm married are people who don't search about me. I have not corrected it anywhere online. No pictures have been changed. So even if you search Google, you will get it."

She further added, "Love was not marriage. He was a friend of a friend. They got married after talking for a year. But it wasn't right. There is no particular reason for divorce. All I can say is that some will be right and some won't be. I have a point of view that if something...is done, it should be done perfectly. I want my husband to share everything with me. He should tell ...me about his tension or problems. If you don't do that, it won't be right. Small problems can turn into big ones over time. That's how it came to divorce."



Who is Sadhika

Sadhika is an actress and anchor in Mollywood. Daughter of Venugopal and actress Renuka, Sadhika started her career with modeling. In 2012, she stepped into the silver screen with the film Orkut Oru Ormakoot and acted in more than 10 films. She is also known for acting in many television serials and popular for programs including cookery shows.

