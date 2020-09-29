Malayalam actress Sarada Nair passes away; Mohanlal pays heartfelt tribute
Malayalam actress Sarada Nair left for heavenly abode today, September 29 at her residence in Thathamangalam, Palakkad. She was 92. Known for playing the role of a grandmother in movies, the Kanmadam fame was going through age-related ailments and was reportedly under treatment. He full name is Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair and was the wife of the late Padmanabhan Nair. The veteran actress had also shared screenspace with Mohanlal in the song Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde. The Malayalam superstar took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star. He wrote, "Tribute to Sharda Amma (sic)."
ശാരദ അമ്മയ്ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/6kMernXTsl
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 29, 2020
