Malayalam actress Sarada Nair passes away; Mohanlal pays heartfelt tribute

Malayalam actress Sarada Nair left for heavenly abode today, September 29 at her residence in Thathamangalam, Palakkad. She was 92. Known for playing the role of a grandmother in movies, the Kanmadam fame was going through age-related ailments and was reportedly under treatment. He full name is Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair and was the wife of the late Padmanabhan Nair. The veteran actress had also shared screenspace with Mohanlal in the song Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde. The Malayalam superstar took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star. He wrote, "Tribute to Sharda Amma (sic)."

Sarada Nair has featured in a lot of movies and one of many is the most popular, Kanmadam. The film released in 1998. She played Manju Warrier's grandmother in the film. She also played an important role in Pattabhishekam, starring Jayaram in lead. The 1999's film was an adaption of 1996 American comedy film Larger than Life, which starred Bill Murray. Well, the Malayalam film industry has lost another gem this year. Many Bollywood celebs like , Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan passed away this year.

ശാരദ അമ്മയ്‌ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്‌ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/6kMernXTsl — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 29, 2020

Recently, in a piece of heartbreaking news, SP Balasubrahmanyam bid adieu to the film industry. The legendary singer passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai. The Indian film industry took to social media and paid tribute to him on social media. Thalapathy Vijay also attended the funeral to pay last respects to SPB.

