  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malayalam actress Sarada Nair passes away; Mohanlal pays heartfelt tribute

Known for playing the role of a grandmother in movies, the Kanmadam fame Sarada Nair was going through age-related ailments.
10340 reads Mumbai
Sarada Nair passes awayMalayalam actress Sarada Nair passes away; Mohanlal pays heartfelt tribute
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malayalam actress Sarada Nair left for heavenly abode today, September 29 at her residence in Thathamangalam, Palakkad. She was 92. Known for playing the role of a grandmother in movies, the Kanmadam fame was going through age-related ailments and was reportedly under treatment. He full name is Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair and was the wife of the late Padmanabhan Nair. The veteran actress had also shared screenspace with Mohanlal in the song Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde. The Malayalam superstar took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star. He wrote, "Tribute to Sharda Amma (sic)." 

Sarada Nair has featured in a lot of movies and one of many is the most popular, Kanmadam. The film released in 1998. She played Manju Warrier's grandmother in the film. She also played an important role in Pattabhishekam, starring Jayaram in lead. The 1999's film was an adaption of 1996 American comedy film Larger than Life, which starred Bill Murray. Well, the Malayalam film industry has lost another gem this year. Many Bollywood celebs like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan passed away this year.

Recently, in a piece of heartbreaking news, SP Balasubrahmanyam bid adieu to the film industry. The legendary singer passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai. The Indian film industry took to social media and paid tribute to him on social media. Thalapathy Vijay also attended the funeral to pay last respects to SPB. 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement