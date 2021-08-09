Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi passes away at 33 after battling Cancer

In a heartbreaking news, Mollywood’s popular star Saranya Sasi breathed her last this morning at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress had been battling a rare form of a brain tumour since 2012. According to media reports, Saranya Sasi had undergone 11 surgeries, 9 were to remove the brain tumour and 2 to remove growth in her thyroid.

However, Saranya Sasi's health started deteriorating and her disease had reportedly spread to the spinal nerve. She had also tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021. Actress Seema Nair, who had been with Saranya through her treatment had recently shared an update about the late actress' health after she tested positive. "The doctor's advice was that it was not possible to perform a quick surgery on the spinal cord. Saranya was soon taken to the RCC. The chemo was scheduled to start on June 3. On May 23rd, Saranya, her mother Geeta, and her brother got infected by COVID-19," Seema G Nair had shared through her YouTube channel.

Saranya Sasi has been a part of movies like Mohanlal starrer Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay March 12 and Annmariya Kalippilaanu.

Saranya Sasi started her acting career with the TV serial Balachandra Menon in 2006 and has done many films and soaps in Malayalam and Tamil. She had become a popular name among Keralites but unfortunately, her life took a turn after she got diagnosed with Cancer.