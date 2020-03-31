Malayalam Bigg Boss 2 fame Sujo Mathew opens up about the love track with Alasandra; Says 'It was a strategy'

Malayalam Bigg Boss 2 fame Sujo Mathew revealed that his love tracks with Alasandra were nothing but his strategy for the game.

The second season Malayalam Bigg Boss was called off after the central government declared lockdown to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Sujo Mathew and Alasandra were popular in this season and their love track received mixed reactions from the audience. In an interview with The Times Of India, he revealed that it was merely a strategy and there was nothing serious about their relationship. He admitted that they both thought it would work out to gain easy fame.

However, when he came out for an eye treatment, Sujo realised that the whole strategy went against them both. “When I left the house for the eye treatment, I happened to feel the pulse of the audience and learned that it is creating a bad impact on both Sandra and me. So, I stopped it after my re-entry. Sandra will always be my good friend,” The Time Of India quoted him as saying. He also stated that Alasandra knew that he has a girlfriend.

Talking about the entry of his cousin Pavan, he said that Pavan’s entry made him happy and that he wanted to be close to him. However, when he acted against him, it had hurt him. Agreeing that his certain acts were unacceptable, he felt guilty for hurting his true girlfriend. He concluded saying that he was not happy by the way he was portrayed as a short-tempered guy. However, he stated that he was happy to have family.

