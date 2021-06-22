Malayalam Bigg Boss 3 contestant Anoop Krishnan announces his engagement

Anoop Krishnan, who a contestant in the third season of the Malayalam reality TV series Bigg Boss, announced engagement with Aishwarya Nair

Anoop Krishnan, a contestant of Malayalam Bigg Boss 3, is a well known face in the television industry. Anoop became a household name with his show, Seetha Kalyanam and later with Bigg Boss 3. The actor stunned the audience with his performance inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, by which he also became one of the 8 finalists of the show. Today, the actor announced big news about his personal life.

Today, Anoop took to Instagram and announced his engagement with Aishwarya Rai. The actor shared a video of himself and Aishwarya on his Instagram and announced to save the date 23 June, 2021. Reportedly, Aishwarya is a doctor by profession.

Recently, he also gained attention with his cooking video. Anoop tried poached egg, following the tip given by host Mohanlal during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Anoop Krishnan began his profession by mooring stage shows. Afterwards, he was seen in supporting roles in films like Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and Praise the Lord. In 2015, he gained much attention with his lead role in the Sanskrit movie Ishti. It was the initial film of the Indian Panorama segment at the 47th release of the International Film Festival of India, Goa. Soon, Anoop will be seen playing a supporting character in the forthcoming Antony Varghese-Chemban Vinod starrer film, Ajagajantharam.

