Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar passes away at 57 while shooting for Dileep's upcoming film; Report

Content Warning: This article mentions a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

The Malayalam film industry has lost one of its celebrated cinematographers. Shaji Kumar, known for his work in popular films such as Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, passed away at the age of 57 on November 10, 2026, according to Asianet News. The cinematographer was reportedly in Alappuzha for the shoot of an upcoming film featuring actor Dileep when he experienced health complications.

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Shaji Kumar fell ill while shooting for Dileep's next film

According to reports, Shaji Kumar experienced physical discomfort at his hotel room on November 7 while shooting in Alappuzha. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his condition and was initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility. Although his health reportedly improved following admission and he was able to speak normally, his condition deteriorated again on November 8.

As reported by Manorama Online, Shaji Kumar's mortal remains will be kept for viewing at Gokulam Park, Kaloor, from 10 am to 1 pm on November 10. His funeral is scheduled to take place at 7 pm at his residence in Perumbavoor. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and their two sons, Aryan and Sooryan.

About Shaji Kumar's career

A disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Shaji Kumar began his career assisting on films before establishing himself as an independent cinematographer. Throughout his career, Kumar collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh.

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He also worked with younger directors such as Tharun Moorthy. His filmography includes Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum. His recent assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.

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