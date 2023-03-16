Malayalam comedy actor Innocent in critical condition due to Cancer relapse

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala is a popular figure in the Malayalam film industry. He is known to don many hats as an actor, producer, playback singer, and also active politician. Known for his unique acting style and for infusing his characters on screen with humor, the actor has won many hearts and enjoys a strong fan following. In 2012, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, with immediate treatment, he won over the disease and got back to work. Recently, it has been reported the actor has been hospitalized last week due to a relapse of Cancer.

According to recent reports, the actor complained about physical discomfort a week ago, following which he was hospitalized. Since then, he has been under the care of healthcare experts in a private hospital in Kochi and has been responding to the treatment. But reportedly, his condition worsened on March 15.

Innocent’s fight with cancer

The actor has always been vocal about his fight with cancer and even wrote a book about his experience fighting the deadly disease, titled, 'Laughter in the Cancer Ward.' The actor, who won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Chalakudy constituency has been instrumental in setting up cancer screening centers in several regions. After becoming an MP, he set up mammogram treatment centers in Chalakudry, Perumbavoor, and Aluva. The Malayalam acting fraternity and the fans of the actor pray for his return.

Innocent’s career

The actor who celebrated his 75th birthday this month has won several prestigious awards in his career. In 2006, he won The Asianet Film Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for Rasathanthram. He made his acting career debut with the movie Nrityashala, in 1972. Not just his portrayal in comic roles, the actor has won the hearts of audiences as a villain in many movies. Throughout his career, he helmed several projects as a producer as well.

