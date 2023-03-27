Malayalam comedy actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passes away at 75

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passed away on Sunday (26 March). He was a popular name in the Malayalam film industry who was known to don many hats as an actor, producer, playback singer, and also active politician. In 2012, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, with immediate treatment, he won over the disease and got back to work. Earlier, it was reported that the actor has been hospitalized due to a relapse of Cancer. Since then, Innocent was under treatment and now the news of his passing away has shocked everyone.

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passes away at 75

Legendary actor Innocent was also a former MP from Chalakudy LS constituency and he was also the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). On Monday, the mortal remains of the actor would be kept at Rajeev Gandhi Indoor stadium in Kadavanthra from 8 am to 11 am and later it would be shifted to Irinjalakkuda Municipal Town from 1 pm to 3:30 pm for the public to pay homage. After that, his body would be brought to his home and the funeral function would be held at St Thomas Cathedral Church in Irinjalakkuda at 5pm.

Innocent’s career

Innocent who celebrated his 75th birthday this month has won several prestigious awards in his career. In 2006, he won The Asianet Film Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for Rasathanthram. He made his acting career debut with the movie Nrityashala, in 1972. Not just his portrayal in comic roles, the actor has won the hearts of audiences as a villain in many movies. Throughout his career, he helmed several projects as a producer as well.

ALSO READ: Malayalam comedy actor Innocent in critical condition due to Cancer relapse