Malayalam director Jasik Ali arrested for sexually assaulting a minor: Reports

[Trigger Warning: The content below contains strong language (which may be unsuitable for children) and includes the following types of content references: sexual violence, rape, racial violence, graphic sexual allegations, and other examples of sexism and sexual abuse.]

Malayalam filmmaker Jasik Ali has been arrested for an allegedly sexual assault case. He reportedly sexually assaulted a minor after promising her roles in films. The police have been searching for him for a long time and nabbed him after an intensified search as he was hiding at a house in Nadakkavu. He has been arrested under POCSO charges and is under judicial custody. Jasik Ali, who is 36 years old, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor after promising her to be cast in films. As per the complaint, he reportedly kidnapped her, promised her roles in movies, and assaulted her sexually. He was arrested under POCSO charges and has been remanded into judicial custody.

Jasik Ali is a native of Kuruvangad, Kozhikode. He got arrested from a house in Nadakkavu after reportedly hiding for a few days. He was caught after an intensified search launched under the leadership of the Circle Inspector of Koyilandy police station, MV Biju.



Jasik Ali's last film Binary

Jasik Ali's last directed film Binary, hit the cinema halls this year. Binary is a Malayalam movie released on 26 May 2023. The movie is directed by Jasik Ali and features Kailash, Joy Mathew, and Nirmal Palazhi in lead roles. The plot revolves around five youngsters who are unexpectedly rendered jobless, and fall prey to the Cyber Crimes masterminded by Sam Wilson.



