Omar Lalu makes allegations on Soubin Shahir, accuses non-cooperation and indiscipline

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir is one talented actor, who is known for his performances in films like Comrade in America, Kumbalangi Nights, Sudani from Nigeria, and more. Director Omar Lulu, made some allegations against Soubin and said he was non-cooperative and lacked discipline on sets. He alleged that Soubin would never take calls or come for dubbing when he was working on Happy Wedding.

Omar Lulu reportedly said that it is the new crop of Malayalam actors, who have been creating issues for directors and producers. He was quoted by Onmanorama as stating, "Currently, newcomers are the problem in Malayalam cinema. Siddique, Edavela Babu, Mukesh, and Urvashi among others have acted in my movie. They will let us know their arrival time so that we can prepare the shoot chart accordingly. The communication is accurate there."

Producers Ban and drug usage controversy

The Malayalam film industry has been in the limelight after Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi got banned by producers in Kerala for various issues including indiscipline on sets, inappropriate behaviour, and drug usage. Sreenath was arrested in 2022 after he abused a female anchor reportedly under the influence of drugs while promoting his film, Chattambi. Prior to this, in 2019, Shane Nigam was banned by the Kerala Film Producers Council because of his indisciplined nature on the film's sets.

Ever since the two got banned, several directors, producers, and actors are coming forward to open up about various situations. Recently, 2018 director Jude Anthany accused Antony Varghese of taking Rs 10 lakhs and backing out of the movie, 15 days before commencing the shoot. He also called the actor nasty as Shane and Sreenath, who are addicted to drugs. In fact, recently actor Tini Tom and producer Sandra Thomas also admitted to drug abuse rampant in Mollywood. Amid all the drug controversy, Kerala police also initiated shadow policing shooting locations to check on drug abuse.

