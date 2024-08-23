Malayalam director Ranjith breaks silence after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accuses him of misconduct

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has accused popular Malayalam director Ranjith of behaving inappropriately with her during the filming of Paleri Manikyam back in 2009-10.

In response to the actress' allegations, the director took a firm stand and denied the allegations. While addressing the regional media, he said that the actress was not considered for the role in Paleri Manikyam because she was not suitable for the part. It was not due to any wrongdoing on his part.

He further shared that he had no intention of harming her and said that her claims were unfounded. This revelation came amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding the Hema Committee report, which highlighted several issues of sexual harassment and discrimination within the Malayalam film industry.

According to multiple media reports, Sreelekha Mitra alleged that Ranjith's behavior left her feeling unsafe. According to her, during a party organized for the film's cast and crew, the director invited her to his room in a hotel under the pretense of discussing the project.

However, she revealed that once she was there, he engaged in inappropriate physical behavior, including caressing her hair and neck and playing with her bangles. "He played with my bangles. I felt uncomfortable but gave him the benefit of the doubt," the actress stated.

Mitra shared that she had to spend the entire night in fear in her hotel room after the incident. She added, "I lodged a complaint about the incident with documentary director Joshi. However, no one followed up on the complaint, and no action was taken."

The actress also mentioned that her objections to the director's behavior led to her being denied several opportunities in the Malayalam film industry. She expressed her frustration, noting that she was not even provided the money to return home.

Mitra has called for others who have faced similar experiences to come forward and file complaints, urging the establishment of panels similar to the Hema Committee in other film industries to provide support for victims.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Manchu warns YouTubers, content creators of strict legal action; asks them to remove obscene memes and videos within 48 hours