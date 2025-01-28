Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan lands in trouble for allegedly harassing actress on social media; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of harassment and online abuse that might be triggering to some readers.

Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has found himself in controversy after a prominent actress accused him of online harassment. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the complainant filed a case at the Elamakkara Police Station on Monday, January 27. She alleged that the filmmaker insulted her through multiple posts on social media.

The actress stated that Sanal Kumar had been repeatedly tagging her in online posts and sharing audio notes in her name. In these posts, the director allegedly claimed that the actress's life was in danger. He reportedly released a movie featuring the actress online for free without her consent.

It is to be noted that Sanal recently took to his Facebook handle to drop the Google Drive link to his film titled A'hr Kayattam. The movie featured Manju Warrier as the main lead. Sharing the link to his movie with subtitles, he wrote, "Watch A‘hr (Kayattam) with subtitles. This film was entirely shot on an iPhone in the year 2019, in the Himalayas. Manju Warrier Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran."

The two collaborated on the project back in 2019. While the movie was screened at some film festivals, it never saw the light of day in theaters. However, whether the complainant is Manju Warrier or not is not yet known. However, several social media posts indicate that it might be the Vettaiyan actress.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has encountered legal issues involving the same actress in the past. In May 2022, he was arrested in Parassala following similar allegations. The complaint from that time accused him of repeatedly making unwanted romantic advances and causing distress to the actress.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

