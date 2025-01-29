Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan writes an open letter to THIS actress following harassment allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of harassment and online abuse that might be triggering to some readers.

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan landed in trouble for allegedly harassing an actress on social media. According to Mathrubhumi, the complaint was filed on January 27. The director has now addressed the issue on his Instagram handle and written an open letter to Manju Warrier.

Sanal claimed that the case stemmed from him publicly saying that the actress's life was in danger and that she was not allowed to see or speak with him. He further pointed out that the previous case filed against him three years ago had not been investigated yet as the actress's statement had not been recorded nor any evidence presented.

The Malayalam filmmaker explained that he shared the information with the public along with an audio recording of their conversation. Sanal claimed the public had tried to avoid discussing the audio but failed.

He expressed that he believed the actress was not aware of the situation and claimed that the police case was designed to prevent her from making public statements. Despite the case, Sanal stated that he was not afraid of the legal proceedings but was concerned about the actress's silence. He concluded by requesting the media to investigate the truth behind the case.

"Now this police case is to ensure that there is no situation where you have to make a public statement or press conference in a way that reveals the truth of things to the public. I'm not afraid of the case," a part of Sanal's letter read.

While the director did use the hashtag "#ManjuWarrier", he did not use her name directly in the open letter.

Take a look at his post below:

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and Manju Warrier last collaborated for the film titled A'hr Kayattam. However, the film was released online by the filmmaker for free through google drive links.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

