Malayalam drama Kappela to be made in Telugu after Sithara Entertainments bags the film's remake rights

If news reports are to be believed then, Sithara Entertainments which had bagged the remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumar's Ayyappanum Koshiyum have also bought the remake rights of Malayalam romance thriller called Kappela. A news reports, in Hindustan Times, suggest that a representative of Sithara Entertainments have confirmed the remake news. As per the news report, the film Kappela will be remade in Telugu. Sithara Entertainments is the name behind many successful films like Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and Jersey.

The news reports previously stated that the south film titled, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be remade in Telugu. News reports further added that the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will star the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. Now, as per the latest news reports, Malayalam drama Kappela will be remade in Telugu, and the fans just cannot contain their joy. The southern romance drama which skillfully turns into a thriller during its story line, was helmed by Muhammad Musthafa. The film is streaming on Netflix currently, and the fans are still enjoying the film.

The southern film, features actors like, Anna Ben, Roshan Mathews of Choked fame and Srinath Bhasi. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to know which actors will star in the Telugu remakes of Malayalam films like Kappela and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Sachy directorial featured Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumar in the lead.

