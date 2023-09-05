Malayalam film and TV producer Baiju Panicker passes away at 59

Producer Baiju Panicker passed away on Monday, September 4, He was 59 years old. He was one of the producers of the V R Gopinath-directed film Oru Maymasa Pulariyil, which was released in 1987. The Thiruvananthapuram native had also produced many television shows and films throughout a long career that spanned decades.

Renowned Malayalam film and television producer Baiju Panicker passes away

Baiju Panicker is survived by his wife, Bindu K R, and children, Jagan B Panicker and Anamika B Panicker. He was actively involved with the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Additionally, Baiju Panicker was also the State Vice President of the Kerala Private School Managers Association, along with being the District President of Thiruvananthapuram.

His funeral is reported to have been held at Santhi Kavadam, Thycaud, at 2 p.m. today. His mortal remains were kept at his ancestral home in Vellarada and later at the VPM HSS. For the uninitiated, Baiju Panicker contributed heavily to nourishing Malayalam television during its earlier stages. He produced several independent television programs when Malayalam television was just starting out.

Throughout his life, Baiju Panicker supported film festivals and art-friendly groups. As per reports, he had been undergoing treatment for the past few days.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara maintains composure amidst fan frenzy during temple visit with SRK and Vignesh Shivan