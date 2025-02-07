Malayalam film industry to have total shutdown from June 1, 2025; Suresh Kumar says, ‘60 percent of a film’s cost is gobbled up by actors...’

In a recent turn of events, various Malayalam film bodies convened for a meeting to consult on the challenges they have been facing as an industry. Owing to the same, the associations have called for a cinema strike and will shut down the Malayalam industry from June 1, 2025.

According to a Mathrabhumi report, the associations are calling for a strike, demanding the Goods and Service Tax (GST) to be withdrawn from the industry along with the entertainment tax.

Moreover, the associations are also pushing for a reduction of the high remunerations being demanded by film stars. With the strike in place, the Malayalam cinema industry would see a halt in all film-related activities, including shooting and screening of movies.

As per a report by Siasat, actress Keerthy Suresh’s father and leading producer in Malayalam cinema, Suresh Kumar made the announcement and said, “There is no industry which is being taxed at 30%, and it includes GST besides additional entertainment tax. The government has to step in and withdraw this. The remuneration of actors and others has skyrocketed like never before, and it has to be scaled down.”

Talking more on the same, the producer added, “60% of a film’s cost is gobbled up by actors, which is hugely detrimental to a producer.” The producer continued on how actors have no concern for this, and even new actors and directors are charging hefty fees.

The producer concluded that movies that could be wrapped up in 50 days are being shot for 150 days with not even 10% of revenue being generated back.

As per reports, in 2024, out of all the films that were released, 176 movies were box office bombs. Moreover, in January 2025, it is speculated that only the Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram was a profitable venture.

The Film Producers' Association had earlier warned AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) that movie production might come to a shutdown if actors did not reduce their fees. However, no further discussions on the same were held.