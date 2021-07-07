Malayalam film Kappela to be remade in Telugu starring Siddhu Jonnalagudda & Arjun Das; Launched today

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Kappela was launched officially today in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The film will feature Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das in the lead roles

The Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Kappela has been officially launched. In July 2020, popular production house, Sithara Entertainments bagged the rights to this romantic entertainer. Now after a year long due to the pandemic, the Telugu remake has been officially launched today in Hyderabad. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few photos as the movie was officially launched with a formal pooja ceremony. Ace Director of Tollywood, Trivikram Srinivas graced the event and blessed the team.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Sithara Entertainments wrote, “#ProductionNo9 featuring @Siddu_buoy & @iam_arjundas has formally launched today with a pooja ceremonySparkles Our Darling Director #Trivikram garu graced the event & blessed the team!” The Telugu remake of Kappela will feature Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das in the lead roles. Debutant director Shourie Chandrasekhar T Ramesh will be helming the movie and Sweekar Agasthi of Care Of Kancharapalem fame will compose music. Take a look at photos here:

The Malayalam film Kappela starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi, garnered attention all over the nation when it was released on the OTT platforms soon after few days of release in theatres. As Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das gained huge recognition with Krishna And His Leela and Master respectively, it is to be awaited and to watch how they will do justice to the Telugu remake.

Kappela is an intense romantic thriller directed by debutant Muhammad Musthafa. The story is the love story of a young woman and a rickshaw driver and a stranger who derails their meeting.

Credits :Twitter

