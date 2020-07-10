  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake to feature Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen in the lead?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are discussing the project with Vishwak Sen. But, so far, there is no official word out yet, as to which actor will be seen in the lead.
2027 reads Mumbai
Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake to feature Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen in the lead?Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake to feature Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen in the lead?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news reports about Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake states that actor Vishwak Sen could play the lead role. The news update about the Telugu remake of Kappela suggest that the Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen will be seen playing the lead role. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are discussing the project with Vishwak Sen. But, so far, there is no official word out yet, as to which actor will be seen in the lead. The news reports state that Sithara Entertainments has bagged the official remake rights of the Malayalam drama titled Kappela. The southern drama, called Kappela starred actors Roshan Mathews and Anna Ben in the lead.

The news reports about the actor Vishwak Sen suggest that he is looking forward to his two films which are titled, Hit 2 and Paagal. Vishnu Venu who is the producer of Kappela had reportedly announced that the film will be remade in Telugu language by Sithara Entertainments. This banner is responsible for films like Ala Vaikunthapuramulo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and Nani starrer Jersey.

According media reports, after Malayalam films Premam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the third film to be bought by Sithara Entertainments for a remake is Kappela. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see which actor plays the lead role in the upcoming Telugu remake of Kappela. The news of Vishwak Sen playing the lead is generating a lot of interest in the film.

Credits :indiatoday.in, instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement