Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake to feature Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen in the lead?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are discussing the project with Vishwak Sen. But, so far, there is no official word out yet, as to which actor will be seen in the lead.

The latest news reports about Malayalam film Kappela's Telugu remake states that actor Vishwak Sen could play the lead role. The news update about the Telugu remake of Kappela suggest that the Falaknuma Das actor Vishwak Sen will be seen playing the lead role. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are discussing the project with Vishwak Sen. But, so far, there is no official word out yet, as to which actor will be seen in the lead. The news reports state that Sithara Entertainments has bagged the official remake rights of the Malayalam drama titled Kappela. The southern drama, called Kappela starred actors Roshan Mathews and Anna Ben in the lead.

The news reports about the actor Vishwak Sen suggest that he is looking forward to his two films which are titled, Hit 2 and Paagal. Vishnu Venu who is the producer of Kappela had reportedly announced that the film will be remade in Telugu language by Sithara Entertainments. This banner is responsible for films like Ala Vaikunthapuramulo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and Nani starrer Jersey.

According media reports, after Malayalam films Premam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the third film to be bought by Sithara Entertainments for a remake is Kappela. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see which actor plays the lead role in the upcoming Telugu remake of Kappela. The news of Vishwak Sen playing the lead is generating a lot of interest in the film.

ALSO READ Malayalam drama Kappela to be made in Telugu after Sithara Entertainments bags the film's remake rights

Share your comment ×