Malayalam film producer and business magnate, Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan passes away at 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world of Indian cinema bid farewell to a luminary Malayalam film producer, Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan, who peacefully passed away at the age of 80 in a private hospital. The producer, known for his astounding contributions to Malayalam cinema, had been admitted to the hospital a week ago due to age-related ailments.

Born in 1943 to Madhavi Sami and P V Sami, a prominent businessman and the founder of KTC Group of Companies, Gangadharan was the younger brother of P V Chandran, who served as the managing editor of Mathrubhumi. The late producer too was closely associated with Mathrubhumi as a director.

Gangadharan's cinematic journey

Under his esteemed production banner, Grihalakshmi Films, he crafted 22 captivating Malayalam films, garnering a plethora of prestigious accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards. His legacy is imprinted with timeless classics such as Angadi (1980), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Kattathe Kilikkoodu (1983), Adhwaytham (1992), Thooval Kottaram (1996), Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000), Achuvinte Amma (2005), and Notebook (2006), to name a few. His final cinematic offering to the world was Janaki Jane (2023).

Gangadharan's cinematic prowess was best exemplified by the Nargis Dutt Award-winning film Kanakkinavu, celebrated for its portrayal of national integration. He also earned acclaim with Shantham, which was honored as the Best Feature Film.

Beyond his contributions to cinema, Gangadharan was a founding figure in the International Film Producers Association (FIAPF) and held key positions in the film industry, having served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, president of the Film Federation of India, president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

More about PV Gangadharan

He was not confined to the cinematic world alone, as he also made his presence felt in the political arena by contesting from Kozhikode North in the 2011 Assembly elections. An active member of the All Indian Congress Committee and a former Kerala Students Union activist during his college days, Gangadharan's influence extended beyond the silver screen.

Gangadharan leaves behind his loving wife, P V Sherien, and their children, Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil, and Sherga Sandeep, who jointly manage the production house, S-Cube Films.

The mortal remains of this cinematic giant will be brought to Gangadharan's residence in Azhchavattom at 10 am, following which they will be placed at the Town Hall for the public to pay their respects at 4 pm. The final farewell will take place with the cremation scheduled for Saturday, marking the end of an era in the world of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Best Malayalam Movies from 2023’s First Half: From Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to 2018; Here’s the full list