Malayalam film producer and distributor PKR Pillai, who bankrolled Mohanlal's superhits, passes away at 92

Malayalam film producer and distributor PKR Pillai passed away on Tuesday. He was reportedly 92 years old. He breathed his last at his residence in Mandanchira, in Thrissur district due to old age complications. He was one of the most popular producers in Mollywood back then and bankrolled over 22 films.

PKR Pillai's bankrolled Mohanlal movies

He is known for bankrolling blockbuster hits of Mohanlal including Amrutham Gamaya (1987), Chithram (1988), Vandanam (1989), Kizhakkunarum Pakshi (1991) and Aham (1992). Pillai's highest-grossing Malayalam film was Chithram, which was directed by Priyadarshan and acted by Mohanlal. The film achieved the feat of playing for over 300 days in two theatres. The film was later remade in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil as Alludugaru, Pyar Hua Chori Chori, Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege, and Engirundho Vandhan respectively. He also bankrolled his next, Vandanam, also directed by Priyadarshan. Although the film was an average grosser, it went on achieve cult classic status over the years.

About PKR Pillai

PK Ramcharandran Pillai, popularly known as PKR Pillai entered the Malayalam film industry in 1984. He was the founder of the film production company Shirdi Sai Creations and distributed films through Shirdi Sai Release. He first produced a film titled Vepraalam starring Sukumari, Adoor Bhasi, Menaka, and others.

Pillai also distributed eight movies, including successful projects such as Vellanakalude Nadu, Aey Auto, and Vishnulokam (1991, Dir. Kamal). His last as producer was Thulasidas’ Pranayamanithooval (2002), and Lal Jose’s Achanurangatha Veedu (2006) was the final flick that he distributed.

The late producer was also active in politics and a member of the Indian National Congress. He was an ardent devotee of Shirdi Sai Baba and built a temple and an eponymous auditorium near his house in Koothattukulam.

