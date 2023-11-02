Malayalam filmmaker Balachandra Menon expresses dismay as his films get ignored at Keraleeyam Film Festival

Filmmaker Balachandra Menon who is known for his works in the 1980s and 1990s Malayalam cinema has voiced his discernment with the Keraleeyam programme. He highlighted that despite his career which spans over 45 years in the industry, none of his films were screened at the film festival taking place as of now.

Balachandra Menon asked why some films that didn’t even release in the theaters were provided with the opportunity to be screened at this festival. He questioned why some of his films like Achuvettante Veed which is a feminist movie, Chiriyo Chiri, a comedy film, and especially his film April 18 were excluded from the festival.

Balachandra Menon’s argument

The filmmaker who has been part of the Malayalam film fraternity for a long period was also part of various government-led initiatives in promoting film culture in Kerala as well.

Speaking about his contributions, he pointed out that he had made significant contributions to the Kerala government’s Kerala State Film Development Corporation and Chitranjali. He highlighted how his National award-winning film Samantharangal was even shot at Chitranjali studio.

Moreover, he inquired whether his films were avoided from the Keraleeyam film festival due to the fact that his films uphold a sense of nationalism and promote family values. He iterated that his grievance does not come from any personal agenda but more as a concerned citizen.

He also urged the Kerala government to understand that India is a democratic country and should not be forced into a single direction or made question their artistic integrity.

More about Balachandra Menon

Balachandra Menon is a Malayalam-language filmmaker who has donned the roles and responsibilities of various crucial parts of filmmaking which include the role of Director, Actor, Screenwriter, Producer, Distributor, Editor, Singer, and even Music composer. Additionally, he is also an author, lawyer, and journalist.

His works, particularly from the 80s and 90s of Malayalam cinema were quite popular for their relatable tonality and simplistic nature. Some of his films like Karyam Nissaram, Vivahitare Itihile, April 18 which was the debut film of Thalapathi actress Shobana, Samaantharangal, and many more are still enjoyed by people of that decade.

