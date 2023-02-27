Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passes away at 31 ahead of his debut film release
The director was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala for hepatitis and breathed his last.
Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31. The director was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala for hepatitis and breathed his last, on February 24. Ahead of his directorial debut film Nancy Rani, he, unfortunately, lost his life.
Reportedly, his funeral took place in Ernakulam on February 25. According to the doctors, he was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia and died of hepatitis. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the Malayalam film industry. The director was waiting for the release of his debut film Nancy Rani, which features Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles.
About Nancy Rani
Nancy Rani also stars Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Pradeep Kottayam, and others who are also part of the film as supporting actors. The film revolves around Nancy, who dreams of becoming an actress but faces tragedy when she gets the opportunity. The film is scheduled for release in a few days.
Aju Varghese, who worked with Joseph Manu James in 'Nancy Rani', paid his heartfelt condolences as he wrote, "Gone too soon brother. Prayers," Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Joseph Manu James' first film, also paid her tribute as she wrote, "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you".
Veteran actors Sreenivasan, Lal, Lena, Indrans, and other celebrities also paid tribute to Manu James on his demise.
About Manu James
Manu James made his debut in the Malayalam industry as a child actor in director Sabu James's I am Curious. In 2004, he made his debut and later shifted his path to direction. He worked as assistant director in many Malayalam and Tamil films.
