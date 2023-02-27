Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passes away at 31 ahead of his debut film release

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31. The director was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala for hepatitis and breathed his last, on February 24. Ahead of his directorial debut film Nancy Rani, he, unfortunately, lost his life.

Reportedly, his funeral took place in Ernakulam on February 25. According to the doctors, he was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia and died of hepatitis. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the Malayalam film industry. The director was waiting for the release of his debut film Nancy Rani, which features Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles.