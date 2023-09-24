Malayalam filmmaker KG George passes away at the age of 77

The accomplished Malayalam filmmaker KG George has passed away at the age of 77. He breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad, Ernakulam, today, September 24. As per reports, the Malayalam cinema legend was in treatment for a stroke. He was reportedly facing age-related health problems for a while. For the uninitiated, KG George ranks among one of the most acclaimed directors in Malayalam film history. His films have been a source of inspiration for many filmmakers who came after him.

Referred to as the pathbreaker in the Malayalam film industry, KG George’s loss is certainly hard for the Malayalam film industry and its consumers. Many notable figures have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the great filmmaker after the news of his passing away was made public. Fans and celebrities have been mourning the loss of the absolute legend.

KG George had a pathbreaking career in cinema

KG George has been an influential figure in cinema. Many notable personalities from the Malayalam film industry have referred to him as a big influence for them entering into films. In the 1980s, KG George, along with other exemplary filmmakers like Bharathan and Padmarajan, was credited with founding a new school of filmmaking in Malayalam cinema. His directorial debut came with the 1975 film Swapnadanam. Such was the impact of the film that it went on to win both the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. The film was not just a critical hit but also a box-office success.

Swapnadanam paved the way for the kind of filmmaker that KG George would go on to become. He did not follow the conventionalities of mainstream cinema and made movies against the popular tide. Thereby, KG George emerged as a true pathbreaker in cinema. A few of his notable works include the musical-romantic drama Ulkkadal, the political satire Panchavadi Palam, and the psychological thriller Irakal. Other notable films of KG George are Mela, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, and Mattoral, all of which feature Mammootty in them.

KG George’s last film was the 1998 period drama Elavamkodu Desam, featuring his frequent collaborator Mammootty along with other notable names like Rajeev, Khushbu, Thilakan, and Babu Namboothiri.

