Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna arrested under alleged rape charges

Malayalam director Liju Krishna, who is currently working on a film titled Padavettu, has been arrested by police under alleged rape charges put by a crew member in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday. The complaint was filed by a young woman, who has been a part of the crew of Liju’s film.

Liju Krishna has been arrested under Section 376 IPC. We cannot give out any details of the complainant, but she isn't from the film industry as such. Instead, [she] is someone well known to him," a police officer told NDTV

Reportedly, the director will be produced before the court in Kochi on Monday.

The upcoming film Padavettu stars Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Produced by Sunny Wayne, the film is expected to hit theatres later this year. touted to be a political drama, Aditi Balan is the leading lady and actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shammy Thilakan are playing pivotal roles. 96’ fame Govind Vasantha is the music composer.

The shoot of the film was happening in his hometown Kannur but has now been halted due to the arrest of Liju. The makers are yet to issue any official statement on the matter. The makers are reportedly waiting for the court hearing to respond to the following issue.

