Malayalam filmmaker Shafi passes away at 56 after being diagnosed with brain hemorrhage

Malayalam filmmaker Shafi passed away at the age of 56, today, January 26. According to Mathrubhumi, the director was rushed to the hospital a few days ago due to internal bleeding. He was in critical condition as he had been suffering from insomnia and severe headaches.

After conducting medical tests, doctors diagnosed him with a brain hemorrhage and immediately rushed him for surgery. Unfortunately, his health continued to deteriorate, and he had to be placed on a ventilator.

Shafi is survived by his wife Shamila and daughters, Salma and Aleema. According to the report, his mortal remains will be taken to his house, and the public can pay their last respects at the Cochin Service Cooperative Bank Auditorium in Manappattiparambu. The final rites will take place at 4 PM at the Karukappilly Juma Masjid cemetery. Friends and well-wishers can offer their condolences at the auditorium from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Rasheed MH, known by his stage name Shafi, was an Indian filmmaker who primarily worked in Malayalam cinema. Born on February 18, 1968, he was known for his expertise in directing comedy films. He also ventured into Tamil cinema with one film.

Shafi made his directorial debut in 2001 with One Man Show. He came from a family with strong ties to the film industry, as his elder brother Rafi was part of the popular screenwriting duo Rafi Mecartin, and renowned director Siddique was their uncle. Before becoming a director, Shafi gained experience in the film industry by assisting director Rajasenan and the Rafi Mecartin duo in the mid-1990s.

Throughout his career, Shafi directed over 10 films, many of which became popular hits. Some of his well-known works include Kalyanaraman starring Dileep and Thommanum Makkalum featuring Mammootty.

