  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits WCC; REVEALS her reasons for taking this step

On Monday morning, Vidhu Vincent took to Facebook and penned down the reasons behind taking this step. She also cited “political and personal reasons” for breaking her ties with the WCC.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 02:45 pm
Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits WCC; REVEALS her reasons for taking this stepMalayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits WCC; REVEALS her reasons for taking this step
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Popular Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has stepped down from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group within the Malayalam film industry which is to create a women-friendly and safe atmosphere. On Monday morning, the director took to Facebook and penned down the reasons behind taking this step. In her long social media post, Vidhu Vincent cited “political and personal reasons” for breaking her ties with the WCC. 

Vidhu Vincent had approached Parvathy Thiruvothu for ‘Stand Up’. “A friend of mine in the Gulf has promised to produce this film with three others. She also suggested that the film can be made on a large canvas if Parvathy Thiruvothu roped in,” Vidhu Vincent wrote on FB. 

In her long post, she also added, "As I am someone who has no financial reserves, for my job, I might have to take help from others again. In such a scenario, I don’t want to hear allegations like Vidhu Vincent cheated WCC, so I would like to severe my ties with them. I can’t take any more insults." 

Check out her full Facebook post below: 

സംഘടനാ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗമായുണ്ടാകുന്ന പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും വിഷയങ്ങളുമൊക്കെ സംഘടനക്കുള്ളിലാണ് പറയേണ്ടതെന്ന ഉത്തമ ബോധ്യം...

Posted by Vidhu Vincent on Sunday, 5 July 2020

Vidhu Vincent made her feature film debut with the Malayalam film Manhole, which won her that year's Kerala State Film Award for Best Director. 

In 2017, she decided to take part in the formation of Women in Cinema Collective as a response to the violence against female artist and workers in the Malayalam film industry.

Credits :Facebook

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement