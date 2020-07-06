Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits WCC; REVEALS her reasons for taking this step

On Monday morning, Vidhu Vincent took to Facebook and penned down the reasons behind taking this step. She also cited “political and personal reasons” for breaking her ties with the WCC.

Popular Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has stepped down from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group within the Malayalam film industry which is to create a women-friendly and safe atmosphere. On Monday morning, the director took to Facebook and penned down the reasons behind taking this step. In her long social media post, Vidhu Vincent cited “political and personal reasons” for breaking her ties with the WCC.

Vidhu Vincent had approached Parvathy Thiruvothu for ‘Stand Up’. “A friend of mine in the Gulf has promised to produce this film with three others. She also suggested that the film can be made on a large canvas if Parvathy Thiruvothu roped in,” Vidhu Vincent wrote on FB.

In her long post, she also added, "As I am someone who has no financial reserves, for my job, I might have to take help from others again. In such a scenario, I don’t want to hear allegations like Vidhu Vincent cheated WCC, so I would like to severe my ties with them. I can’t take any more insults."

Vidhu Vincent made her feature film debut with the Malayalam film Manhole, which won her that year's Kerala State Film Award for Best Director.

In 2017, she decided to take part in the formation of Women in Cinema Collective as a response to the violence against female artist and workers in the Malayalam film industry.

