Malayalam films this year: Downfall of cinema or resurgence in making?

Malayalam cinema, known for realistic and closer-to-the-heart films seems to have missed the mark on the audience this year. The releases we saw this year from the Malayalam cinema industry have left quite a lacklustre effect on the minds and hearts of people.

The films which were released this year from the Malayalam industry were more forgettable than any other contemporary cinema industry. Though the year is not over yet, the number of flops theatrically and critically we saw easily surpasses the number of hits there were in total. Let’s dive deeper into why Malayalam films failed throughout the year.

Lack of creativity and repetitive genres

The Malayalam films up until now were noticeable for one thing which was the lack of an excitement factor or quality screenplay good enough to pull in the general audience.

The lack of creativity and even producers opting for cinemas which don’t have much in productional value and at the same time did not even possess the same feel-good or realistic factor the Malayalam cinema is known for.

The inactive participation in churning out films explains itself to just be some adaptations or creations of so-called realistic stories but yet does not possess the magic of any other yesteryear flick. This coddled into a sanctimonious strategy which is still riding on the coattails of previous hits over the years, even with the most annoying and redundant titles a film could get.

Moreover, even the Malayalam audience are drained from watching these kind of movies so they often opt for movies from other film industries like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and even English. This change in the attitude of the audience did not occur over just a night but the signs of disregard and yearning for quality scripts has been the forefront ask of most audience for a while now.

In many sectors of Kerala, the biggest theatrical hits from the state for other language films like Pathaan, John Wick 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Jailer, Jawan and even recently Leo has amassed a large collection in Kerala itself while some Malayalam language films could not even break even.

The biggest theatrical hits from the Malayalam language only include Romancham, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, and Kannur Squad which is still running in theaters. Evidently from the list, we can easily understand that a film does not even need a big name associated with it, a film like Romancham was made by a debutant director with a few young actors, some even marking their debut in it.

The lack of creativity in other films and the repetitive nature of genres were not only deemed as boring by the audience but it does not even garner the required motivation for them to step into the theaters and watch a fulfilling film.

Advertisement

Most audiences from the general public do love the nature of films being simplistic to their understanding and the natural narrative they take on as a story happening next door but it is not the question of whether a movie has a relatable narrative that makes it interesting but more rides on the factor whether the film is creatively driven or entertaining.

Producers blame review culture for films tanking at theaters

More often than not, producers and filmmakers have targeted and been holding debates on news channels on whether the reviews of a said movie they had financed tanked because of reviews especially targeting YouTube film viewers.

Though in some cases people do accept financial aid or something else as a reward for disregarding or promoting a film, a large number of such reviewers do not condone such frivolous circumstances. The motive for a film reviewer is to understand and give an opinion about a film from what they felt as the pros and cons of the film.

If reviews were solely responsible for films to fail at the box office, movies like Leo which received mixed reviews would not have crossed crores in the theaters with people still flowing in to watch the film. The aspect of reviews is to construct a criticism of the film and opinionate feedback for what he/she saw, not a mode of tool to attack and fail a film.

Ultimately, more than half of Malayalam language films tanked at the box office and reviews because of the lack of interest it has created from the films. Without any sort of creativity or substance to the written material, no other factor could possibly save or destroy a film.

That being said, it is worthy to note that Malayalam films do have some great lineups in the making with Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Jayasurya’s Kathanar -The Wild Sorcerer, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, Mammootty’s Kaathal-The core and so much more.

Luckily, the dry spell of movies from Mollywood would soon falter and rise back up to the former glory it had, both inside and outside Kerala.

ALSO READ: Top 8 South Indian films that were remade in Hindi: Hera Pheri to Rowdy Rathore