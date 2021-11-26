Noted Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away due cardic arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. On Friday, at the age of 79, the lyricist passed away. He has been under treatment for various health issues at a private hospital and was under ventilator support.
Bichu Thirumala was a multifaceted personality as he penned lyrics, composed music, scriptwriter, dialogues writer and singer. He had written dialogues for Shakthi fimm and script for Ishtapraneswari. Bichu was a great poet of Malayalam cinema who penned more than 5000 songs for 400 movies and some of the ever lasting songs which still remain in our hearts forever.
Bichu Thirumala's famous repertoire includes numerous hit songs such as 'Paavada venam', 'Melada venam', 'Neelajalashayathil', 'Ragendu Kiranangal', 'Sundari Sundari', 'Ezhuswarangalum' and 'Mainakam'.
He won the Kerala State Film Award for the best lyricist two times and the Vamadevan Award for his first collection of poems, 'Anusaranayillatha Manasu'.
