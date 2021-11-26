Noted Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away due cardic arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. On Friday, at the age of 79, the lyricist passed away. He has been under treatment for various health issues at a private hospital and was under ventilator support.

Bichu Thirumala was a multifaceted personality as he penned lyrics, composed music, scriptwriter, dialogues writer and singer. He had written dialogues for Shakthi fimm and script for Ishtapraneswari. Bichu was a great poet of Malayalam cinema who penned more than 5000 songs for 400 movies and some of the ever lasting songs which still remain in our hearts forever.