Malayalam mimicry artist-actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away at 63

Kalabhavan Haneef is one of the most prominent names, not just as an actor, but as a performing artist as well. The actor passed away on November 9th, due to respiratory ailments. He was 63. It was also reported that he was undergoing treatments for respiratory-related ailments.

Kalabhavan Haneef began his career as a mimicry artist in the mimicry troupe of Kalabhavan. He soon made his film debut and has become a fan favorite over the years, having featured in over 150 films. Actor Tini Tom took to social media to express his condolences.

More about Kalabhavan Haneef

Haneef is a native of Mattancherry, Kochi. He got into mimicry and performing arts at a young age, and was a prominent member of the Cochin Kalabhavan, from where he adopted the prefix of his name.

He made his acting debut with the 1991 film Mimics Parade, which also featured prominent names like Siddique, Innocent, Jagadish, Ashokan, and many more. Haneef rose to prominence with his performance as the groom in Dileep’s 2001 comedy-drama film Ee Parakkum Thalika. He has also featured in other prominent films like Pandippada, Chotta Mumbai, Ustad Hotel, Drishyam, and even 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Waheeda, and two children Sharooqu and Sithara. It is understood that the funeral will take place on November 10th, Thursday.

At this time of grief, Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to Kalabhavan Haneef’s family.

