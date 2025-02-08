Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week: Vallyettan 4K, Partners, and more

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outside of work, he

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outside of work, he explores the realms of fiction and poetry, channeling creativity into his personal writing projects. A self-described introvert, Goutham enjoys the quiet solace of watching movies, historical documentaries, anime, and web series.