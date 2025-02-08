Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week: Vallyettan 4K, Partners, and more
Read on to check out the list of Malayalam movies that are available for streaming on OTT this week.
As another week steps in, various Malayalam movies are available for streaming on OTT, making their debut on various platforms. Here are some of them that you can watch this week.
Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week
1. Vallyettan 4K
- Cast: Mammootty, Shobana, Sai Kumar, NF Varghese, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Innocent, Kalabhavan Mani, Bheeman Raghu
- Director: Shaji Kailas
- Genre: Action Drama
- Where to watch: Manorama MAX
Originally released in 2000, the Mammootty starrer action drama flick Vallyettan has finally arrived for OTT after being re-released in 4K earlier this year.
The film Vallyettan is an action-drama about Arakkal Madhavanunni, a self-made businessman and feudal lord. As the head of the family, he faces challenges when his home is threatened by his own uncle, Arakkal Kuttikrishnan Nair, and the latter’s son.
The story revolves around Madhavanunni’s pursuit to save his ancestral home while navigating complex family dynamics that create a scuffle between him and his younger brothers.
2. Partners
- Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sanju Sivram, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Rony David Raj, Prasanth Alexander, Madhusudhan Rao, Satna Titus
- Director: Naveen John
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Where to watch: Saina Play
The movie starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role is set in the rural landscape of Kasargod, where a fake bank branch operates. The film then shows a backstory after an income tax officer investigates the matter.
3. Swargam
- Cast: Aju Varghese, Ananya, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Vineeth Thattil, Lizy K. Fernandez, Sajin Cherukayil, Abhiram Radhakrishnan
- Director: Rejis Antony
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to watch: Sun NXT
The movie Swargam is set against the backdrop of a bustling city, where it takes us through the lives of two families leading parallel lives who are separated by social and wealth statuses. The contrasting look into their lives and how often the reality is against what meets the eye make up the rest of the film’s story.
