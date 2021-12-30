Malayalam music composer Kaithapram Viswanathan passes away due to cancer

Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri, the popular music composer in Malayalam, has passed away at the age of 58 due to Cancer. Reportedly, he was battling cancer for a very long time and took to his breath in a private hospital on Wednesday.

Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri was the younger brother of a renowned musician of the Malayalam Industry, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Nambudiri handled the orchestra for his brother's songs in Jayaraj's Desadanam. Later, he made his debut with Kaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj. He has composed music for about 23 films, many of which were directed by Jayaraj including Kannaki and Thilakkam. His scores had been rendered by K.J. Yesudas, P. Jayachandran, K.S. Chithra and G. Venugopal.

Namboothiri has also bagged the prestigious 2001 Kerala State Film Award for the best background score for the film ‘Kannaki’. The notable works of Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri include Kayyethum Dhoore Oru Kuttikalam’ in the film Ekandham, Neeyoru Puzhayayi and others.