Malayalam music director NP Prabhakaran passes away due to heart attack

Noted music director NP Prabhakaran, who is popularly known for his work in the Malayalam industry, passed away. The musician, who was 75 years old, died due to a heart attack. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikkode. The Railway officials rushed him to a nearby hospital but couldn't survive. He was declared dead by the doctors as they got him to the hospital.

His native place is Tiruvanjoor in the Kottayam district, of Kerala. The cremation was held this afternoon in the presence of his loved ones. The music director was survived by his wife Usha Kumari and sons Anand Prabhu and Anish Prabhu.

About NP Prabhakaran's career

NP Prabhakaran was the recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and was known as one of the most popular music directors in ollywood. Many popular singers, including Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Unni Menon, and Sujatha, have sung in Prabhakaran's compositions. He was a chaperone for many talented singers including Sithara Krishnakumar.

NP Prabhakaran has composed music for many movies like Gandhava Rathri, Alakananda, and more. Some of the films, in which he worked as a music director are Poonilavu, Alakananda, Anappara Achama, Ival Droupadi, and Anuyathra.

Apart from movies, NP Prabhakaran has also composed music for several dramas, TV series, and albums. NP Prabhakaran also retired as a section officer at Calicut University.

