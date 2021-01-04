  1. Home
Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away; Prithviraj Sukumaran offers condolence

Expressing his condolences, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Anil Panachooran on Twitter.
Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away; Prithviraj Sukumaran offers condolence
The Indian film industry has lost one more talent as Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away yesterday due to COVID-19. He was 55. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital before being taken to Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). While he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Anil Panachooran took his last breath following a cardiac arrest. His contribution to the cinema had been huge. He has penned songs in films Bhramaram, Mulla, Cocktail, Madambi, Cycle and Velipadinte Pusthakam. He was passed away while working on his first film as a director. 

Expressing his condolences, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a photo of Anil Panachooran on Twitter. Condolences are pouring in as fans and celebs are remembring his notable work in the Malayalam films. Anil Panachooran was a lawyer by profession. He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2005 with Makalkku, which was directed by Jayaraj. Besides writing lyrics for many hit songs, he also has a poetry collection in the Malayalam literature.

Check out tweets: 




Also Read: Kannada veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa passes away at 88 

Anil has penned lyrics for many movies of Mohanlal, Dileep, and Indrajith.  In 2009, he wrote lyrics for highly grossed films like Daddy Cool and in 2010, he again worked on for a successful film, Cocktail.

RIP, Anil Panachooran! 

