Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away; Prithviraj Sukumaran offers condolence

The Indian film industry has lost one more talent as Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away yesterday due to COVID-19. He was 55. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital before being taken to Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). While he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Anil Panachooran took his last breath following a cardiac arrest. His contribution to the cinema had been huge. He has penned songs in films Bhramaram, Mulla, Cocktail, Madambi, Cycle and Velipadinte Pusthakam. He was passed away while working on his first film as a director.

Expressing his condolences, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a photo of Anil Panachooran on Twitter. Condolences are pouring in as fans and celebs are remembring his notable work in the Malayalam films. Anil Panachooran was a lawyer by profession. He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2005 with Makalkku, which was directed by Jayaraj. Besides writing lyrics for many hit songs, he also has a poetry collection in the Malayalam literature.

Rest in peace #AnilPanachooran pic.twitter.com/ULQ7pLqQCa — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) January 3, 2021

Pained to know about the demise of noted poet Anil Panachooran. Om Shanthi ! pic.twitter.com/BFy9f0uHgD — Dr TP Senkumar IPS (@drtpsenkumar) January 3, 2021

Anil Panachooran's 'കാവടിക്കാരൻ' was one the first poems' that I recited in front of an audience. 12 yr old me was fascinated by the simplicity and the interesting storyline in each of his poems which I didnt find in any other Malayalam mainstream poems

R.I.P Anil Panachooran — indian roopa. (@liberalpappadam) January 3, 2021

The great malayalam poet and lyricist Shri. Anil panachooran...... May your soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/GWbTtJwPuO — Krishna chandran007 (@KChandran007) January 3, 2021

Anil has penned lyrics for many movies of Mohanlal, Dileep, and Indrajith. In 2009, he wrote lyrics for highly grossed films like Daddy Cool and in 2010, he again worked on for a successful film, Cocktail.

RIP, Anil Panachooran!

