Malayalam poet Sugathakumari passes away: Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan offer condolences

She was receiving treatment in the government hospital of Thiruvananthapuram as her vital organs took a toll as an after effect of COVID 19.

Sugathakumari, the eminent Malayalam poet, conservationist and women's activist passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Sugathakumari was undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram when she breathed her last. The poet rarely made any public appearance in recent days owing to her age-related ailments. She was fondly called ''Sugatha Teacher'' by hundreds of her followers and she had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college after being diagnosed with the viral infection on December 21.

The poet was on ventilator support according to media reports. The reports added that she suffered severe bronchial pneumonia and the condition of her vital organs deteriorated. Taking to their social media spaces, several celebrities from the Mollywood industry offered condolences to her family. Tovino Thomas shared her photo and wrote, “Tributes to Sugathakumari Teacher, the beloved Malayalam poet!” Prithviraj Sukumaran shared her photo and wrote, “Rest in peace Ma’am. Have fond memories of receiving multiple debating and elocution awards from her.”

Also Read: Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas had a cardiogenic shock while shooting; Declared brain dead

Author and politician Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter in his tribute to Sugathakumari, "The tragic end has come. As I bow my head in tribute to the departed soul, I recall many moments at her side, from felicitating her Saraswati Samman, to addressing environmentalists alongside her". Sugathakumari was known for her poems filled with compassion and philosophical quest. In her poetic career of over 60 years, she ruthlessly fought against the oppression of women.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×