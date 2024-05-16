Malayalam producer Johny Sagariga detained in cheating case; held at Cochin airport while flying to Dubai

The Coimbatore Police have arrested Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga or Johny Thomas in connection with a cheating case filed by a businessman. The producer was detained at the Cochin Airport while he was trying to fly to Dubai. Read the whole story to know the details of his arrest.

Johny Thomas arrested in connection with alleged cheating

In a shocking turn of events, the City Crime Branch of the Coimbatore City Police arrested the Malayalam film producer Johny Thomas on Wednesday(May 15) after a cheating complaint was filed against him.

As per the CCB, Thomas allegedly cheated the NRI resident Dwarak Uthayashankar(a businessman) of a whooping amount of Rs 2.75 crore. Going by the complaint registered by Dwarak, the Malayalam producer allegedly used the cheating money in producing his film Nonsense, released in 2018.

The complainant, Dwarak, is a businessman who is now residing in Canada.

Following a lookout notice issued by the Coimbatore Police, Johny was arrested at the Nedumbassery airport on Tuesday(May 14) by the Bureau of Immigration(BoI) when he arrived to board an Air India flight to Dubai. He was later handed over to the Coimbatore police, who reached the airport the following morning.

The lookout notice by the Coimbatore police was a result of Thomas failing to show up at several summons issued by the City Crime Branch of the Coimbatore City Police.

The Coimbatore police had filed a case against Johny and his son Ron Thomas in March after receiving the complaint from Uthayashankar.

Reportedly, the transactions took place between 2016 and 2017. However, when the businessman asked Johny to return his money, he received only Rs 50 lakhs.

Further investigation into the matter is on and the police have not disclosed information regarding the case against the producer.

Who is Johny Thomas?

Johny Thomas or Johny Sagariga is a Malayalam film producer. He is known to helm several films including, Thaandavam, Chakram, Bodyguard, Orkut Oru Ormmakkoottu, Muppathu Vellikkaasu, and Nonsense, among others under the banner of Johny Sagariga production house.

In the past, the production house has also brought out audio cassettes and CDs of Malayalam film songs.

