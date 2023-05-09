Malayalam producer Sandra Thomas admits drug usage in Mollywood; Reacts to Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi ban

(Trigger Warning)

The Malayalam industry is buzzing with the biggest news, drugs. After Tini Tom, producer Sandra Thomas admitted to drug abuse allegedly rampant in Mollywood. The producer, who is known for bankrolling films like Aadu, Garbhinkal, Philips and more in Malayalam, has cited that many producers are suffering because of drug abuse by actors.

Sandra Thomas admitted to drug usage in the Kerala Film industry and said strict action needs to be taken. She reportedly told Cinema Express, "It’s true that drug usage is rampant in Malayalam cinema. It’s high time we controlled it because there are plenty of issues associated with it. People who take these drugs don’t sleep at night, so they’re always late for the shoot. We also don’t know when they’re sober. They’ll nod at all our instructions, but they won’t be listening. They keep forgetting the time and dates. At the end of the day, it’s the producer who suffers."

Opens up about Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi's ban

Last month, Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi are banned by The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association due to various issues such as uncooperative, indisciplined, drugs usage and more. Now, Sandra Thomas reacted to the controversy and shared if she will ever work with them. She added, "It’s a nightmare to handle uncooperative actors. While hiring actors, we send them the script first. They agree to be part of the project after reading the script, right? So there’s no question of ordering any alterations during a shoot. But in Shane Nigam’s case, I don’t know what’s wrong with his request to check the edited footage. It becomes a problem only when he tries to be involved in the process and demands modifications according to his wish," she said speaking about Shane Nigam and the RDX issue.

"As far as I know, the film bodies have reached a consensus with the exhibitors ensuring that films with Shane Nigam or Sreenath Bhasi don’t get released in theatres. These are influential people who can also block the digital and satellite rights. As a producer, how can I invest in a film with them despite knowing that I won’t be able to recover it? Cinema is ultimately a business. I can’t put myself in trouble for the sake of helping others."



ALSO READ: Tini Tom alleges drug abuse rampant in Malayalam film industry; Kerala Police tighten security on sets