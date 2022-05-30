Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passed away while performing on a stage

Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passed away while performing at a concert on a stage, Saturday evening. While performing the song ‘Maana Ho Tum Beyhadh Haseen...' by famous Indian singer KJ Yesudas from the Hindi film Toote Toys, released in 1978, he collapsed on stage. He was reportedly performing at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamonds Orchestra in Kerala.

Basheer fell on the stage while he was singing a song and as soon as people noticed, they ran to reduce him but he was declared dead before being brought to the hospital.

Kerala Chief Minister, Playback singer K S Chithra and others paid tributes to the late singer. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheerka. I wish the soul eternal peace ".

The singer has been in the limelight ever since he was in school. He was well known for his music and bagged several awards and prizes. The playback singer was born in Thiruvananthapuram and had sung several super-hit movie songs. The first-ever song Basheer sang as a playback singer was for the film 'Raghu Vamsham

The veteran singer shot into prominence during his school days winning several prizes for his music. Basheer floated a music troupe 'Sangeethalaya' at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam's most reputed singer, K.J. Yesudas.

Also Read: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram pay tribute to grandfather & legendary actor NT Rama Rao on 100th birth anniversary; PICS