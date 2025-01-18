Malayalam star Basil Joseph REACTS to frequent comparisons with actor Dileep: ‘I’m not interested…’

Basil Joseph has gradually emerged as a promising name in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has delivered some successful performances in movies like Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Sookshmadarshini, Pravinkoodu Shappu, and more

And now, during an event for his film Pravinkoodu Shappu, the actor responded to the constant comparisons he has been facing with actor Dileep.

For the uninitiated, while Basil is often hailed as ‘people’s favorite’ by the fans, Dileep too is popularly renowned as ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ which again means the same, everyone’s favorite hero.

In response, Basil set the record straight and highlighted the monumental difference in his and Dileep’s acting styles. He added that the latter had created a legacy of his own, which he did single-handedly over the years.

However, when it comes to him, the Sookshmadarshini star expressed a desire to establish an identity of his own.

Basil Joseph said, “Dileep has a style that’s entirely his own. He built his legacy through the films we grew up watching. I feel grateful that people like me, but I want to establish my own identity. His legacy is something he created single-handedly, and I’m not interested in being compared to that.”

Now coming back to Basil’s recent release, Pravinkoodu Shappu hit the big screens on January 16. The film also stars Shoubin Shahir in a key role.

Based on the initial response from the audiences, the movie has hit all the right spots amongst the audiences, calling it a true-blue comedy thriller. The movie’s second half has earned more praise than its first.

In other news, Basil’s previous release, Sookshmadarshini, recorded a successful stint at the box office. Co-starring Nazriya Nazim, the movie recently began airing on Disney+Hotstar

