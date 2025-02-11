Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko handed a clean chit for 10-year-old narcotics case in Kerala

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and narcotics which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has received significant relief in the ongoing narcotics and drug case against him. For the unversed, the actor was one of eight people accused in a case registered in 2015 related to drug possession in Kerala. They were caught with a large quantity of drugs during a search operation conducted in a flat in the Kadavanthra area.

Now, as per reports by Manorama News, the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has acquitted Shine Tom Chacko and the seven other accused due to insufficient evidence.

The police failed to provide scientific proof that the accused had consumed drugs in the first place. In fact, the samples sent by the investigative team to labs in Delhi and Hyderabad could not detect the presence of drugs.

For context, the initial probe and raid on the house were conducted after a tip-off was received. Later, Shine Tom Chacko and the other seven accused were arrested based on the report and first-hand information.

Additionally, three other suspects who had reportedly supplied drugs to them were also arrested.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko has been making headlines for his work in the film industry. The actor was part of Mammootty’s recent release, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. He will also appear in upcoming Malayalam movies, including Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Mammootty’s Bazooka.

