Malayalam television actress Dr Priya passes away at 35; was eight months pregnant

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and suicide

Malayalam television actress Dr. Priya, who is best known for her performance in the soap opera Karuthamuthu passed away on November 1st due to a cardiac arrest. She was 35. The actress was eight months pregnant at the time of her demise.

Dr. Priya’s demise has come as a shock to fans and other industry members. Apart from being a talented actress, she was also a doctor and had taken some time off from acting after her marriage. It is understood that she was pursuing her MD and was also practicing in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Her co-star from the soap opera, Kishor Sathya, took to social media to reveal the news of her demise. He revealed that the actress was actually healthy, and showed no signs of any ailment. The actor mentioned that her child had been taken to the ICU. She had visited the hospital for a regular check-up when the incident occurred. He also added that Dr. Priya’s death comes within just days of the passing of another reputed actress, Renjusha Menon, who died by suicide on October 30th. Kishor Sathya wrote on his Instagram:

“Another shocking death has occurred in the Malayalam Television industry. Dr. Priya passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was eight months pregnant. The child is currently in the ICU. She had no other ailments, and had gone to the hospital for a regular check-up, where she suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. The mother, who is unable to register the sudden demise of her daughter, is wailing… The pain of her husband who has not left her side for the past 6 months… What I saw at the hospital yesterday still pains me. How do I console them? Why is God being so cruel to the innocent people who are believers? My mind keeps repeating these questions, to which there are no answers. Before we recover from the shock of Renjusha’s death, one more person passes away… When someone who is just 35 leaves this world, my mind is not permitting me to say condolences… How will Priya's husband and mother recover from this collapse… Don't know.... Let their minds have the power for that....”

The post by Kishor Sathya

At this time of grief, Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the bereaved.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

