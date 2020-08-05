Malayalam TV star Praveena shares a photo with daughter on her birthday; Post goes viral

Recently, she shared a throwback photo with singer Chitra on her birthday and it took over the internet. Now, she has shared another photo with her daughter a couple of days back on the latter’s birthday.

Malayalam TV star Praveena has been making headlines every now and then. With her social media photos and videos, the actor is making sure to keep up with the trends and her fans and followers indeed love it when she shares photos. Recently, she shared a throwback photo with singer Chitra on her birthday and it took over the internet. Now, she has shared another photo with her daughter a couple of days back on the latter’s birthday.

Sharing the photo, Praveena wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY can’t believe you are 19 now.. time flies by so fast.. I wish I could just stop time and you will be my baby forever #19yearsofbeingamom”. Excited fans took to the comments section and they wished her daughter a happy birthday. Soon, the photo became viral with several of her fans sharing it on their own social media handles. Talking during an earlier interview about her daughter, Praveena had said that her daughter will take up acting as her career if she wishes to.

Check out the post here:

Praveena is a popular Mollywood actress, who has predominantly worked in the small screen industry. She is well known as a soap actress and dubbing artist. Praveena’s role as Goddess Shakti in the TV series Devi Mahatmya is the most famous role of the actress. Other than that, Praveena has starred in several Malayalam films and television series. She started her career in acting with the 1992 film Gowri.

