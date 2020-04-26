Malayalam veteran actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at 67

Known for his acting in many famous serials, including the first serial in Malayalam, Ravi Vallathol left for heavenly abode yesterday, April 25, 2020. He was 67.

Ravi Vallathol, Malayalam actor and popular face of TV serials in the 90s, passed away on April 25 at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 67. Known for his acting in many famous serials, including the first serial in Malayalam, Ravi Vallathol left for heavenly abode yesterday. Twitterati has been paying tribute to the veteran star as they recollect his best work in the cinema. The actor is survived by his wife Geethalekshmi. His last rites will be held at Santhikavadom on Sunday at 9 am. Ravi Vallathol has acted in more than 100 TV serials and 50 movies. He also wrote short stories and a few plays. He completed 26 years in the industry in 2012.

One of his popular Doordarshan TV serial named Vaitharani was directed by P. Bhaskaran and scripted by his father and playwright T.N. Gopinathan Nair. Some of his short stories were made into TV serials and his play ‘Revathikkoru Pavakkutty’ was remade into a movie with the same name. His roles in Malayalam movies like Nee Varuvolam and Godfather will be remembered for ages. Ravi Vallathol has also won a lot of awards, one being the Kerala State Television Awards for his performance in the TV series ‘American Dreams'.

Once Jagathy Sreekumar, who shared stage and college with the late Malayalam actor had said that Ravi was quite, clam and talented. The Hindi quoted Jagathy, "Ravi was quite talented and was particularly good at playing female roles those days.”

Ravi Vallathol got married to Geethalakshmi on January 1st, 1980. The couple has no children and were running an organisation for mentally challenged people named "Thanal"

