Malayalee from India OTT release: Check out when and where to watch Nivin Pauly starrer political satire

Nivin Pauly and director Dijo Jose Antony joined hands together for the first time this year to present a political satire called Malayalee from India. The movie which was released back on May 1, 2024, is finally hitting the OTT space now.

The much-awaited flick is set to premiere on Sony LIV, making its debut on the streaming platform. The movie will be available for streaming from July 5, 2024 onwards.

Malayalee from India set to arrive on OTT streaming

The Malayalam language film Malayalee from India features the story of Aalparambil Gopi. The guy spends his time playing cricket, campaigning for a nationalist political party, and trying to woo Krishna, a girl younger than him.

Unfortunately, the situation in the village worsens as violent clashes erupt between the Hindus and Muslims. These clashes even result in Gopi's best friend, Malgosh, being attacked. Concerned for Gopi's safety and wanting to protect him, he is sent away to work abroad.

Gopi, however, quickly discovers himself employed in a desert where his sole colleague is his boss, Jalal Bin Omar Al Rashid, also known as Sahib, who comes from Pakistan. Although they don't see eye to eye at first, a series of events brings them closer and helps them develop a strong bond. The remainder of the film centers around how their relationship shapes Gopi's perspective on the world and leads to his personal growth.

The movie features Nivin Pauly as the lead with an ensemble cast of actors like Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Deepak Jethi, Salim Kumar, Manju Pillai, and many more in key roles. The film also has Shine Tom Chacko making a cameo appearance with Aju Varghese also playing a voice-over role.

Check out the official post by Sony LIV:

Nivin Pauly’s next

Besides playing the lead role in Dijo Jose Antony’s directorial movie, Nivin Pauly had also played an extended cameo role in the film Varshangalkku Shesham. The latter directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan featured Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles with the Premam actor featuring as a young star.

Furthermore, the actor is likely to next shoot for his movie Action Hero Biju 2, which is the sequel to his own 2016 police procedural comedy flick. Moreover, the actor is also expected to make his web series debut with Pharma, directed by PR Arun.

