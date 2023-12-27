Malayalee From India promo breakdown: Check out details of Nivin Pauly starrer, touted as actor's comeback

Nivin Pauly is set to collaborate with Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony which seems to bring back an iconic flavor of Nivin Pauly’s classic style of films which he is popular for.

The start of Nivin’s career, especially coming from a non-cinematic background started off with his debut lead role in 2010 with the film Malarvaadi Arts Club directed by Vineeth Srinivasan. However, it was after 2012 that he featured in another Vineeth movie called Thattathin Marayathu which catapulted him off to his stardom, making him a household name.

Thereafter he appeared in many films that were deemed fun, classic, and light-hearted but for quite some time the most debated topic was the lackluster performance and underwhelming aspects of Nivin’s films in theaters. Even though films like Hey Jude, Moothon, and even an absurd comedy film like Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham didn’t seem to satisfy everyone.

That being said, it seems that the audience’s plea has been heard by the actor who is teaming up with new-age director Dijo Jose Antony for a comedy-drama film called Malayalee From India. Here are the full details and breakdown of the promo featuring the cast of the film.

Malayalee From India promo - Nivin’s Back

Malayalee From India’s promo video offered a small glimpse into the world of the film offering a look into the various important characters that are playing essential roles in the film. The 6-minute and 56-second long promo features the film’s director Dijo going in to meet Nivin at a gym where he can pitch his next film.

The wacky promo starts with a troll on Nivin himself where everyone expects him to be working out but is soon revealed to be just sitting around and having fried chips inside. The actor initially starts to listen to the pitch thinking that he would get some heavy dialogues or a pan-Indian appealing film like the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Jana Gana Mana but is soon forced to burst the bubble when he gets to know that he’s only offered a local style flick.

Though initially disheartened he agrees to hear the pitch which begins with a contradictory narration and visuals. The film features Nivin Pauly donning the character of a good-for-nothing village dude called Aalparambil Gopi, with an afro-style hairstyle and local outfit. The promo also features a few visuals of the supporting characters in Gopi’s life which includes actress Manju Pillai playing a not-so-soft-spoken mother character along with Dhyan Sreenivasan as a not-so die-hard friend for the protagonist.

Along with them, the lead female character Krishna is being played by Anaswara Rajan who the protagonist is madly in love with even though the film itself is addressing that she isn’t interested in him and that he’s much older than her.

From the looks of it, the film gives off an overall comical feel which the actor is known for, and addressing towards the promo’s end itself, the makers are planning the film to be a comeback for the Premam star after some of his recent flicks being bombed in theaters. As the makers say, it’s Nivin’s comeback or at least we can see Nivin’s back.

More about Malayalee from India

The film directed by Dijo Jose Antony is written by Sharis Mohammed with Listin Stephen bankrolling the project under his banner of Magic Frames. The film’s DOP is fulfilled by Sudeep Elamon with Sreejith Sarang editing and coloring the film along with Jakes Bejoy handling the music and background score.

The film also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar in crucial roles.

Nivin Pauly is also next to be seen in the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai directed by Ram and is also a part of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next film Varshangalkku Shesham starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in lead roles.

