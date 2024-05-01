Malayalee From India Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Nivin Pauly-Dhyan Sreenivasan's film

Nivin Pauly's most awaited film Malayalee From India, helmed by Jana Gana Mana fame director Dijo Jose Antony, has finally graced theaters on May 1, 2024. The comedy-drama film also features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The first review from netizens has been shared online.

Many have praised Malayalee From India for its screenplay, performances, and background score given by Jakes Bejoy. Several lauded Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan's camaraderie with each other as well. Meanwhile, many have also called it average due to its first half.

A user wrote, "I Just Loved the Film. Humanity Beyond Religion For me #MalayaleeFromIndia Is a Must Watch. Dialogues Where So Nicely written 2nd Half > 1st Half. Hats-off to @NivinOfficial. For Picking up this Brave script.”

Check out reviews of Nivin Pauly's Malayalee From India

More about Malayalee From India

The film follows the life of a young man without a job who faces a difficult decision and decides to leave everything he knows to embark on a journey of self-discovery. As he is compelled to leave his home, he starts on a transforming journey filled with challenges and chances.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara Rajan, the film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, Manju Pillai, and other prominent actors in pivotal roles. The project has been bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The film has been written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

