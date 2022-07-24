Malayankunju Twitter Review: Fans hail Fahadh Faasil’s suspense drama, call it ‘another feather in his cap'

Fahadh Faasil has added another feather in his cap with his latest release, Malayankunju. He has flawlessly portrayed the role of Anikkuttan. As the project reached the theatres recently, many fans lines up outside ticket counters to see this edge-of-the-seat thriller. After witnessing the film, they shared their reaction on Twitter as well.

One of the movie buffs took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Another feather in Fahadh's cap". Another netizen penned on social media, "#Fahadh captivates again in a character that is pretty much the antithesis of "Mahesh Bhavana" from #MaheshintePrathikaram, with his prickly, irascible "Anikuttan" in #Malayankunju. What an actor. What a movie!"

Check out the reactions below:

This Malayalam survival thriller has been helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar, while the script for Malayankunju has been provided by Mahesh Narayanan. Now, coming to the film's cast, apart from Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan is seen doing a crucial role in the movie, along with Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, and Deepak Parambol in secondary roles.

The movie talks about a massive landslide in the high ranges of Kerala. This natural calamity results in the death of several people. It follows the life of a survivor Anikkuttan, an electrician who loses his father to suicide.

Meanwhile, talking about the technical crew, Mahesh Narayanan cranked the camera for the drama, and Arju Benn has headed the editing department. Also, music maestro A. R. Rahman has rendered the tunes for the flick.

Furthermore, Fahadh Faasil will also be sharing screen space with National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh in Mari Selvaraj’s third directorial venture, Maamannan.

