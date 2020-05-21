Malik director Mahesh Narayanan firm on releasing the Fahadh Faasil starrer in theatres; Says OTT not viable

Mahesh Narayanan who has helmed the much-awaited film Malik starring Fahadh Faasil starrer spoke to Manorama online. The director reveals that he is not considering an OTT release for the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

Director Mahesh Narayanan who has helmed the much-awaited film Malik starring Fahadh Faasil starrer spoke to Manorama online. The director reveals that he is not considering an OTT release for the Fahadh Faasil starrer. Mahesh Narayanan says that he will release the film Malik in theatres and not rush to release the film on a digital streaming platform. The south director further adds that it is not viable to release the film on an OTT platform and that he made the film in such a way that it was meant for the silver screen and not for in-home viewing.

Malik director Mahesh Narayanan makes a very crucial point by stating that may stakeholders in a film and it is not possible to release the film on an OTT platform. The director also highlights that the entire film viewing experience will change once normalcy is back in the lives of the people. The Malik director also adds that there will be various rules and regulations put in place once the cinemas re-open. There will be social distancing norms in place while watching films and nothing will be like it was before the outbreak of Coronavirus. Mahesh Narayanan says that there is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the next coming six months.

The south director states that his film Malik is in the post-production stage and the team will begin the work on its VFX very soon. The director says that the dubbing work has just begun and hopefully the work will pick up pace after the government allowed some relief amid the extended lockdown.

