Malik: Makers of the Mahesh Narayanan directorial drop the trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer; WATCH

Set in a fishing village in Kerala, Malik follows Sulaiman who fights for the land of his people against dark, ruthless criminals.

Various films have released on OTT due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Kerala. The movies C U Soon, Irul and Joji starring Faahad Faasil had released on OTT. Following this, Fahadh’s Malik was also confirmed for an OTT release. Anto Joseph has produced Malik under Anto Joseph Film Company. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The star cast also includes Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Salim Kumar, Dileesh Pothan and Joju George. The trailer of the flick has been released and is already garnering rave reviews.

Malik is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. Fahadh is seen as a fiery community leader in Malik. Set in a fishing village in Kerala, Malik follows Sulaiman who fights for the land of his people against dark, ruthless criminals. The trailer looks dark and impressive. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam composed the music and the lyrics are by Anwar Ali.

Veteran actor Jalaja will also be seen in a key role in Malik, which is said to be inspired by real-life events. “Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience,” the director said in a statement to the press.

