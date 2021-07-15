Malik Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil starrer

Malik sees Fahadh in three aspects- as a youngster, a middle-aged man and an old guy. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead role in the film.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is winning hearts yet again with his powerful role in Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. After a long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to go with a direct OTT release. Well, the film is out for the audience and has highly managed to live up to audiences' expectations. Fahadh has once again proved to be an actor par excellence. With a strong role as Sulaiman, the actor has gone beyond fine acting to put us all in awe of him. Malik has opened to a good response from the audience and critics alike.

One of the Twitter users who has watched the film wrote, "#Malik is yet another fine offering from the deadly combo of #Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan, uplifted by its relevant political theme, Fahadh, Nimisha's fiery performances, and some terrifically shot sequences This is definitely a must watch!." Many have tagged the film as a 'Masterpiece', 'Classic'. Malik sees Fahadh in three aspects- as a youngster, a middle-aged man and an old guy. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead role in the film.

Also Read: Malik Movie Review: An ambitious retelling of the gangster epic with ever relevant political underpinnings

Malik chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Inspired by true incidents, the movie is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The film also stars Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×