Malik Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil starrer
Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is winning hearts yet again with his powerful role in Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. After a long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to go with a direct OTT release. Well, the film is out for the audience and has highly managed to live up to audiences' expectations. Fahadh has once again proved to be an actor par excellence. With a strong role as Sulaiman, the actor has gone beyond fine acting to put us all in awe of him. Malik has opened to a good response from the audience and critics alike.
One of the Twitter users who has watched the film wrote, "#Malik is yet another fine offering from the deadly combo of #Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan, uplifted by its relevant political theme, Fahadh, Nimisha's fiery performances, and some terrifically shot sequences This is definitely a must watch!." Many have tagged the film as a 'Masterpiece', 'Classic'. Malik sees Fahadh in three aspects- as a youngster, a middle-aged man and an old guy. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead role in the film.
Day by day #Malayalamcinema is rangeing at the top level of the entire industry... The best example for that is malik by #MaheshNarayanan. Hats off to entire team #Malik #MalikOnPrime #malikreview pic.twitter.com/meOvFKGklJ
My God! How did they managed to create such a lengthy tricky shot! #SanuVarghese is a gift The 14 mins lomg shot from #Malik is Verithanam pic.twitter.com/JQChShiHCJ
#FahadhFaasil will give a tough fight to #dhanush in every acting awards category for this year. #Malik is truly an experience which we missed to watch in theatres.
Apart from slight influence to #Godfather everything else is just excellent
Mahesh Narayanan has orchestrated a grand crime drama which is extraordinary to watch.
Fahadh again and again stamps his name as the best in the business. #Malik#FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/9U0LYuYks2
#Malik Terrific Reports
Cu Soon , Joji , Now....Malik #FaFa
One of the best movies ever made in Malayalam.
Top notch performances , direction and cinematography.
That single shot was pure . #Malik pic.twitter.com/2cEj1M4eQC
After FaFa 's Terrific performance in #malik If he shines in #Pushpa and #Vikram
His Pan Indian Reach will be #MalikOnPrime #malikreview #FahadhFaasil #NimishaSajayan @IamAntoJoseph pic.twitter.com/or8uWTdXFi#FahadhFaasil
#Malik is yet another fine offering from the deadly combo of #Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan, uplifted by its relevant political theme, Fahadh, Nimisha's fiery performances, and some terrifically shot sequences.
This is definitely a must watch! #MalikOnPrime #malikreview
#Malik#MalikOnPrime
Another Masterpiece item of #MaheshNarayanan
Another staggering Perfomance of @FahadFaasiI
A milestone of Malayalam cinema#Joju #VinayFort #Indrans #NimishaSajayan#malikreview @IamAntoJoseph pic.twitter.com/714V6EIyEP
#MalikReview This is what we call an astute story telling. Simply jaw dropping! #FahadhFaasil is excellent in this Perfect hattrick by #MaheshNarayanan
PS: One sequence that cuts between a funeral and violence reminded me of the iconic cross-cutting of The Godfather pic.twitter.com/MDjmW8pJ3z
Malik chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Inspired by true incidents, the movie is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.
The film also stars Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.